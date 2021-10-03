 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $240,000

What a wonderful home in a convenient location close to Rte1 and 2/17 and rt 3 and minutes to I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg, This colonial was remodeled 5 yrs ago- roof, flooring, bathroom(s), kitchen, etc A great opportunity to own an affordable home. It sits on a beautiful double lot with nice flowerbeds and shedThere is a front porch and a patio off the kitchen in the back yard and off-street parking Close to Dixon pool and park and Amtrack in downtown Fredericksburg. Seller is looking for a new home and needs a 30 day home sellers contingency and settlement to coincide-call agent for more information, Seller can not take a purchaser's home contingency. NEW PHOTOS WILL BE POSTED BY OCTOBER 6

