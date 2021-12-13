 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $289,900

Well maintained 4BR/2BA rambler on a corner lot leading into a cul-de-sac in Windsor Place. Treed neighborhood and spacious plats provide privacy throughout, plus a covered front porch and deck to enjoy outdoor space. Spacious shed, fenced back yard, and a professionally finished 4th bedroom or rec room. Mud room with built in shelving offers lots of storage! Convenient to I-95, retail, and restaurants.

