4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $299,000

PROSPECTIVE BUYER FINANCING FELL THROUGH- SCHEDULE ONLINE. CALL LISTING AGENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS. Thank you for showing. Offers presented as received. Welcome to 94 Caisson Rd! Within 10 minutes of downtown Fredericksburg yet secluded, this lovely Cape Cod, which sits way back from the road, simply invites you to come in for a tall glass of lemonade and sit on porch as you watch the rain fall or to take in the clear skies with a cup of coffee or glass of wine in hand. Inside it offers a Generous Main Floor Primary En-Suite with a Deep Tub, Double Vanity, and Streaming Sunshine from the Two Windows. The Kitchen has been updated with New Flooring, New Lighting, and New SS Samsung Appliances with Classic Cherry Cabinets and Black Granite Counter Tops, a Pantry and Desk Area, a Serving Bar into the Separate and Well Proportioned Dining Area, and a Pass Through to the Living Room, both of which have Chair Railings and newly appointed, elegant lighting. To finish your tour of the Main Level, step into the Flex Room which could be used as an Office/Den/or additional BR and the Sunroom which has sliding glass doors leading out to the Level, Fully Fenced Backyard--perfect for Summer BBQs, Gathering Around the Fire Pit in the Fall for Smores, or just to relax and read a book in your Hammock enjoying the Wide Open Space. The Second Level has Two Bedrooms, both with New Fans, Built-In Drawers, Hideaways within the Eaves for Storage, and Plenty of Sunlight. There is also a Full Bathroom with Deep Tub, New Vanity, and Shelving to keep towels and toiletries neatly tucked away. There is a third Flex Room which has been used as a Walk-In Closet, who couldn't use more of that, but another use for it could be an Upstairs Office--a Private, Cozy nook to facilitate the new schedules of at-home work spaces. With new thick Laminate Floors in a Light Hickory Color, a Soothing Palette of Fresh Cottage Blues and Grays, Updated Lighting, a Traditional but Open Flow, more than 1/3 Acre lot, Convenient Location, Newer Systems and Roof (Septic, Well, and Home Inspections performed and available for review), and a price under $300k--this home is calling you to come make it your own!