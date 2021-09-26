4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $314,900

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! 1/2 mile from Leeland VRE! Large split foyer home with tons of possibilities includes detached 2-car garage on half-acre flat lot. Recently replaced roof and hvac system. This home boasts hardwood floors on main level and renovated baths. Huge lower level family room additional bedrooms(NTC) & full bath. Large level lot with fenced rear yard. No HOA & just mins. to VRE, shopping & Interstate!