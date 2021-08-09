Renovated 4 bedroom 2 full bath home in Ruffin's Pond community. Recently finished lower level with full bath & two bedrooms. Completely painting and new carpet throughout. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, large bonus room addition & oversized garage located at the end of cul-de-sac street. Paved driveway, fenced rear yard on open flat lot. All this & just mins. to town, shopping, VRE & I-95. Lower level 4th bedroom NTC. See 3D virtual tour you wont be disappointed!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $339,900
