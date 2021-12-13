4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $345,000

3 level townhouse in sought after Village of Idlewild. *All stone front * 4 bedrooms * 3.5 baths * Gas Fireplace * Deck * Open Floor Plan on Main Level * Living Room/Dining Area Combo * Family Room off Kitchen * Deck off Breakfast Area * 3 Bedrooms on Upper Level * 4th Bedroom on Lower Level * 3 and a half Baths * Lower Level Bedroom has own bathroom. NEW ROOF installed 11/15/21 * SELLER WILL PROVIDE $10,000 ALLOWANCE to Buyer. Home is being "SOLD-AS-IS". Minutes from I-95, restaurants, retail, gyms, and minutes from downtown Fredericksburg and VRE. Local bus service runs thru the community with multiple stops and pick-up locations. Idlewild Community offers lots of amenities: Tot lots, play grounds, outdoor pool, clubhouse, shops, walking trails, tennis courts, and trash pick-up.