3 level townhouse in sought after Village of Idlewild. *All stone front * 4 bedrooms * 3.5 baths * Gas Fireplace * Deck * Open Floor Plan on Main Level * Living Room/Dining Area Combo * Family Room off Kitchen * Deck off Breakfast Area * 3 Bedrooms on Upper Level * 4th Bedroom on Lower Level * 3 and a half Baths * Lower Level Bedroom has own bathroom. NEW ROOF installed 11/15/21 * SELLER WILL PROVIDE $10,000 ALLOWANCE to Buyer. Home is being "SOLD-AS-IS". Minutes from I-95, restaurants, retail, gyms, and minutes from downtown Fredericksburg and VRE. Local bus service runs thru the community with multiple stops and pick-up locations. Idlewild Community offers lots of amenities: Tot lots, play grounds, outdoor pool, clubhouse, shops, walking trails, tennis courts, and trash pick-up.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tommy Lee was well-known for his outgoing personality and booths at local flea markets.
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
A Fredericksburg man who was caught with child pornography last year was ordered Tuesday to serve more than five years in prison.
The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved Tim Duffy’s request to step down as principal of James Monroe High School, effective Dec. 31.
A Stafford elementary school is making changes to its upcoming Colonial Day after sending home a flyer encouraging children to dress as Colonial Virginians and including an image of a Black man dressed as an enslaved African.
A former Stafford County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges stemming from an alleged incident with one of his students back in 2016.
A Fredericksburg man is in jail as the result of what court records describe as a late-night attack on his girlfriend last month.
A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problem…
A Spotsylvania County house sustained severe damage and one resident was injured in a fire Monday.
In addition to the 2.05-acre lot itself at 216 Lake Shore Drive in Argyle Heights in Stafford County, the 4,696-square foot residence has been totally optimized to take in the panoramic Lake Carroll views.