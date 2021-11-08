4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $350,000

Beautiful home suddenly is available! Professional photos coming in a week if this lasts that long! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths, this home has a BIG family room downstairs with crown molding and wainscoting, a large fenced in back yard, deck off of the dining room and shed, all in a great neighborhood close to the VRE, shopping, schools and major roads. New carpet coming to the bedrooms next week and home has a freshly painted interior! Check it out!