 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $350,000

Beautiful home suddenly is available! Professional photos coming in a week if this lasts that long! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths, this home has a BIG family room downstairs with crown molding and wainscoting, a large fenced in back yard, deck off of the dining room and shed, all in a great neighborhood close to the VRE, shopping, schools and major roads. New carpet coming to the bedrooms next week and home has a freshly painted interior! Check it out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert