 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $350,000

Well taken care of home! 4 bed 2.5 bath home on 1/2 acre with great yard and deck for entertaining. newer roof, upgraded granite counters, newer hot water heater and HVAC system. a must see NO HOA New roof 2017, New HVAC and hot water heater 2019. all major expenses done here..

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert