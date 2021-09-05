Newly painted, this split level Modern Ranch is at the end of a lovey cul-de-sac with mature river birch and cedar trees and an open, flat yard ready for large gatherings, ball games or maybe that pool you've been dreaming of. This home has the feeling of being in the country, though it's in the heart of Fredericksburg City, only a few minutes from Historic Downtown. Raise your family or furry friends with the peace of its fully fenced-in back yard. The private backyard patio is perfect for your morning coffees or quiet dinners. Galley kitchen has terra cotta tile, granite countertops and appliances-- all new as of 2014. Plantation blinds on windows. Refinished hardwood floors throughout upper floor and carpet and glazed porcelain tile on main level. Shed conveys. The Basement is your second den or office, with a 4th bedroom and unfinished laundry room that has the potential to become a full bath. Lower level walks out to the patio. Driveway has plenty of room for 4+ cars. New roof-- 2019. New hot water heater-- 2019. New Electric panel-- 2020. 4 ceiling fans. This is a wonderful and happy home in an idyllic, much-loved neighborhood!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $354,900
