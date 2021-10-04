 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $359,500

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $359,500

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $359,500

OPEN Sunday Oct 3rd (2-4) - WELCOME HOME to this 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME in IDLEWILD - Inviting Enty with Private Bedroom & Full Bath**Open Floor Plan with Living Room and Separate Dining Area**Spacious Eat-In Kitchen**NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES BEING INSTALLED OCT 5TH!!!Lots of Cabinet Space**Upper Level has 3 SPACIOUS Bedrooms**Primary BR with Private Bathroom & HUGE Walk-In Closet**Fresh Paint Throughout**NEW HVAC & HOT WATER HEATER (2021)**Enjoy Idlewild Amennities**Close to Shopping & Restaurants and EAST ACCESS to I95**Fantastic Opportunity to Own this Lovely Townhome

