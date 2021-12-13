4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $359,900

Are you looking for privacy?? Don't miss this opportunity to own a single level living home on 3.5 acres. Home sits quietly tucked away with a 5 BAY GARAGE PLUS and 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. Bring your cars, trucks, boats, RVs, and equipment since there is plenty of parking in this private property with NO HOA! Surrounded by trees. RED BARN SHED for STORAGE! Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. OPEN KITCHEN with TABLE SPACE next to BAY WINDOW overlooking PATIO AREA! OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM, Eat- in kitchen with separate laundry room / pantry with W/D. Newer HVAC unit, newer windows and kitchen w/tile floor. Pull down ATTIC for more STORAGE! All this for under $400K- don't wait! ENJOY privacy yet just minutes from shopping center, Giant, Wal-Mart, & I-5! ** TENANT in process of moving out***