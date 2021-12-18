Welcome to the most affordable garage townhomes located just minutes from Historic Downtown Fredericksburg. The Highcrest model features an open floor plan that includes three finished levels with many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and tray ceiling. The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder incentive package of $4,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $371,000
