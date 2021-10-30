 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $384,900

End unit 4BR/3.5BA craftsman style townhome with TWO owner suites- 1 upper /1 lower level. Since built in 2017, owner has added stairs from deck to ground level, a vinyl, privacy fence, and concrete patio to maximize outdoor space! Engineered wood throughout main level, stainless steel and granite in kitchen with breakfast bar. Convenient to I-95, restaurants and retail.

