Welcome to Kingswood and this lovely spacious home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths with a Fully Finished Basement. This home was built by Atlantic Builders with the quality we have come to love. The home sits beautifully up high with extensive landscaping and all while situated in a small quaint cul-de-sac. Professional photos coming soon
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two adults were shot inside their Fredericksburg apartment Wednesday morning by an intruder, police said.
A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehic…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A young Spotsylvania man is accused of killing his mother early Saturday outside a home in Oak Grove subdivision in the county, police said.
A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with manslaughter and other offenses as the result of a crash on Interstate 95 in the county last week i…
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
A Fredericksburg man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge that stemmed from a fatal shooting that he initially reported as a suicide.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across Virginia have exploded from 195 per day in mid-July to 2,100 a day currently as health officials make plea for more to get vaccinated.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of fatalities.