4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $399,900

Amazing" Remodeled" Brick Front Rambler w/ finished lower level. Featuring NEW L Flooring, NEW Upgraded Kitchen, NEW ROOF! Incredible OVERSIZED SUN ROOM/SCREENED PORCH, large expansive spaces. Convenient location on Corner Lot in POPULAR Spotswood Estates. 4 BR 2 1/2 BA Close to all major shopping, schools, etc. 4th bedroom in basement not to code.

