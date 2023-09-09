Homesite 7. Our unique new 55+ Connected Villa Homes put all of your primary living spaces right on the main level. Easily go from front door to fabulous living and entertaining with these open, spacious, and beautifully connected home designs. Steps to community pickleball courts. Minutes to the VRE, Cosner's Corner, and the new Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center. Welcome to connected living by Atlantic Builders. Introducing a Timeless Twist on Main Level Living with the Quinn, Atlantic Builders spacious new home designed for the way today's Boomers want to live. It offers up to 2,800 square feet of living space, a 2-car garage, and tons of storage opportunities. AND best of all the most important everyday living spaces are on the main level including the kitchen, dining area, great room, and most importantly the OWNER'S SUITE. Direct access from the garage with your groceries into your kitchen makes this attached villa-style home very convenient and easy to navigate. Homesite 7 features the Fresh Modern design package, which includes: FLOORING Mohawk LVP Flooring in Westward 2.0 Triple Bock - Main Level Common Areas Reactivate Carpet in Linen Lace - All Bedrooms, Upper Hall, Loft & Stairs KITCHEN Aristokraft Winstead Cabinets in Greyhound, Island in Quill Silestone Quartz Countertops in Blanco Maple Kitchen Backsplash in Italian Alps 3"x12" OWNERS BATH Pietra 12"x24" Ceramic Tile in Calacatta Polished Silestone Quartz Countertop in Miami White Aristokraft Winstead Bathroom Cabinet in Quill SECONDARY BATHS Cabo 13"x13" Ceramic Tile Floor in Shore, Shower Wall in White Subway Tile 3"x6" White Cultured Marble Bathroom Countertop Aristokraft Birch Sinclair Bathroom Cabinet in Flagstone