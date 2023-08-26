Homesite 8 in Afton Villas, is in 55+ / ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY with Summer Move-ins. Our Quinn Model Home is ready for walk-thrus. Call Showing Contact for more information and to schedule an appointment. Our new 55+ Connected Villa Homes put all of your primary living spaces on the main level. Easily go from the front door to fabulous living and entertaining with these open, spacious, and beautifully connected home designs. Steps to community pickleball courts. Minutes to the VRE, Cosner's Corner, and the new Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center. Welcome to connected living by Atlantic Builders. Introducing a Timeless Twist on Main Level Living with the Quinn, Atlantic Builders spacious new home is designed for the way people want to live. It offers up to 2,800 square feet of living space, a 2-car garage, and tons of storage opportunities. AND best of all the most important everyday living spaces are on the main level including the kitchen, dining area, great room, and most importantly the OWNER'S SUITE. Direct access from the garage with your groceries into your kitchen makes this attached villa-style home very convenient and easy to navigate. Ask Sales Manager For More Details on Rate Buy-Downs & Incentives! This home features the Classic Design Collection: Flooring: Mohawk LVP Flooring in Westward Turntable - Main Level Common Areas Top Card Carpet in Harmonious - All Bedrooms, Upper Hall & Stairs Kitchen: Aristokraft Birch Sinclair Kitchen Cabinets in Sarsaparilla Granite Kitchen Countertops in Brown Fantasy Owner's Bath: Costar 12"x24" Ceramic Tile in Calacatta Sky Granite Countertop in Brown Fantasy Aristokraft Sinclair Bathroom Cabinet in Sarsaparilla Secondary Baths: Cabo 13"x13" Ceramic Tile in Shore White Cultured Marble Bathroom Countertop Aristokraft Birch Sinclair Bathroom Cabinet in White