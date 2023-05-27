Homesite 9 in Afton Villas, a 55+ / ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY Summer Move-in Home Our Quinn Model Home is ready for walk-thrus. Call Showing Contact for more information and to schedule appointment. Our unique new 55+ Connected Villa Homes put all of your primary living spaces right on the main level. Easily go from front door to fabulous living and entertaining with these open, spacious, and beautifully connected home designs. Steps to community pickleball courts. Minutes to the VRE, Cosner's Corner, and the new Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center. Welcome to connected living by Atlantic Builders. Introducing a Timeless Twist on Main Level Living with the Quinn, Atlantic Builders spacious new home designed for the way today's Boomers want to live. It offers up to 2,800 square feet of living space, a 2-car garage, and tons of storage opportunities. AND best of all the most important everyday living spaces are on the main level including the kitchen, dining area, great room, and most importantly the OWNER'S SUITE. Direct access from the garage with your groceries into your kitchen makes this attached villa-style home very convenient and easy to navigate. Ask Sales Manager For More Details on Rate Buy-Downs & Incentives! This home features the Charming Farmhouse Design Collection: Flooring Mohawk LVP Flooring in Westward Juneau - Main Level Common Areas Reactivate Carpet in Linen Lace - All Bedrooms, Upper Hall & Stairs Kitchen Aristokraft Brellin White Cabinets, Quartz Countertops in Lagoon Silestone Owner's Bath Charisma 12"x24" Ceramic Tile in Whit, Quartz Countertops in Lagoon Silestone, Aristokraft Brellin Purestyle Bathroom Cabinet in White Secondary Baths Cabo 13"x13" Ceramic Tile in Shore, White Cultured Marble Bathroom Countertop, Aristokraft Sinclair Cabinet in Flagstone Outdoor Entertaining Private deck, Partially Fence Backyard