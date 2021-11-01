 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $425,000

You'll love the chefs kitchen with gas range and brand new granite counters! This beautiful colonial sits back from the road with a peaceful front porch in a great neighborhood in Stafford County. Inside you will enjoy the bright rooms with multiple bay windows and a mix of traditional and open floor plan, including a formal dining room, cozy family room, open and bright living room with gas fire place, access to the back deck and great fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook and gas range and floating shelves, laundry room, and door to an oversized 2 Car garage. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. Large primary bedroom with room to expand (add a sitting room or enormous closet) and an attached spacious bath. This home has been freshly power washed, landscaped, painted, cleaned, and updated. All that's left to do is move in!

