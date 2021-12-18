Welcome to the most affordable garage townhomes located just minutes from Historic Downtown Fredericksburg. Lot 3 Springfield model features mezzanine level & rooftop deck! Open floor plan that includes four finished levels with many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and tray ceiling. The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder incentive package of $4,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Six Chancellor High School students are facing charges and another is under investigation as the result of a series of what authorities descri…
Spotsylvania County residents from several neighborhoods don’t want a new Sheetz built at a nearby intersection.
Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday in which a 7-year-old boy was killed, but almost no information was availab…
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
A Texas man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Police say the boy was walking with family members at the Valor Apartment complex when he was struck by a pickup truck.
The University of Mary Washington has begun to demolish one of a pair of residence halls built in the late 1990s.
The Spotsylvania County School Board has approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for all staff as part of a spending plan for $14.6 million in funds …