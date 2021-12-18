4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,500

Welcome to the most affordable garage townhomes located just minutes from Historic Downtown Fredericksburg. Lot 3 Springfield model features mezzanine level & rooftop deck! Open floor plan that includes four finished levels with many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and tray ceiling. The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder incentive package of $4,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company!