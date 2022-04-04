 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900

Welcome home to this cozy retreat. Landscaped grounds invite you into the front yard of this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath beauty . The entrance is bright and circles seamlessly through the formal living room, family room, kitchen and formal dining room. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs include a spa tub and separate shower in the main bedroom. Remodeled basement level has a spacious bedroom, full bath, entertainment area, full laundry with lots of storage and sliding glass door to your private patio. Extra large back yard for entertaining, gardening, recreation and more or just enjoy a peaceful view from the screened rear porch. Come and fall in love with your next home!

