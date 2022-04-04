Welcome home to this cozy retreat. Landscaped grounds invite you into the front yard of this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath beauty . The entrance is bright and circles seamlessly through the formal living room, family room, kitchen and formal dining room. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs include a spa tub and separate shower in the main bedroom. Remodeled basement level has a spacious bedroom, full bath, entertainment area, full laundry with lots of storage and sliding glass door to your private patio. Extra large back yard for entertaining, gardening, recreation and more or just enjoy a peaceful view from the screened rear porch. Come and fall in love with your next home!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 89-year-old man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in a Stafford County nursing home earlier this month…
A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Friday following a nearly six-hour standoff with police during which shots were fired at deputies, poli…
A 75-year-old Fredericksburg man died as the result of a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that shut down the Falmouth Bridge for several hours.
A Fredericksburg Circuit Court judge ruled earlier this week that a civil lawsuit filed against Del. Tara Durant, a Republican from Stafford C…
A King George County man had six felony charges waiting for him when he woke up late Saturday at a private youth group home in Stafford County…
Maggie McCabe can point to the exact moment she knew she had to leave her job as a Stafford County high school English and creative writing teacher.
A man who used his connection to the victims’ family to molest two children in Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty to six felony charges this week.
RICHMOND—Jacob Williamson grows, makes and sells hemp-based CBD products through his family’s Hens and Hemp farm. He went through the permitti…
The Spotsylvania County School Board on Monday approved a restructured plan for providing staff bonuses using carryover funds.
A Richmond woman was killed Monday after losing control of her car in King George County, police said.