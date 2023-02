NOW SELLING! IMMEDIATE DELIVERY HOMES! NEWLY DECORATED MODEL! Our Quinn Model Home is ready for walk-thrus. Call Showing Contact for more information and to schedule appointment. Our unique new 55+ Connected Villa Homes put all of your primary living spaces right on the main level. Easily go from front door to fabulous living and entertaining with these open, spacious, and beautifully connected home designs. Steps to community pickleball courts. Minutes to the VRE, Cosner's Corner, and the new Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center. Welcome to connected living by Atlantic Builders. Introducing a Timeless Twist on Main Level Living with the Quinn, Atlantic Builders spacious new home designed for the way today's Boomers want to live. It offers up to 2,800 square feet of living space, a 2-car garage, and tons of storage opportunities. AND best of all the most important everyday living spaces are on the main level including the kitchen, dining area, great room, and most importantly the OWNER'S SUITE. Direct access from the garage with your groceries into your kitchen makes this attached villa-style home very convenient and easy to navigate.