4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $430,000

Can you spell immaculate? Well, sure you can; I just did it for you. But - this one IS IMMACULATE & move-ready. Almost 4000 square feet of pristine living space. The basement - one of a kind. A spacious (to code) bedroom, fully appointed bath, so much storage that you won't even need to think about renting extra storage space. Fully plumbed and ready for a kitchen & laundry room. It's basically like having a second house at your disposal. Pictures coming 7/22/21 - goes live for showings on 7/23 - let's do this! 2-10 Home Warranty Included