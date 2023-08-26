Welcome home to easy living and comfort! 9527 Fall Haven Rd has so much to offer, starting with the attached direct-entry garage and continuing as you step inside! You will be greeted with an opened up entry welcoming you to a formal dining space (which could also easily be a formal sitting room or office!) soaked in natural light. From here, flow past the powder room into the family room where you will love the engineered wood flooring (carried throughout the main living spaces). This family room is completely open to the eat-in kitchen featuring timeless neutral design, efficient layout, and spacious pantry! From the informal dining space, you'll find sliding glass doors which open up to a spacious stamped concrete patio, perfect for entertaining while still leaving plenty of room for yard space for kids, pets, or anything else your heart desires. Heading up the stairs, you'll find a full hall bath and 4 well-appointed bedrooms... including your true owner's retreat featuring walk-in closet and en suite with double vanities! This home has so much to offer! Schedule your showing today.