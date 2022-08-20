4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $449,900

4 Bedroom 3.5 bath townhome immediate delivery. Home finished, multiple units to chose from! Builder incentive $10,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company! This end-unit Highcrest model features an open floor plan that includes three finished levels with 2,300 sqft. Many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, butler's pantry, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath. Front balcony and rear deck included! The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder 2-10 Warranty included.