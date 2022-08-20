 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $449,900

4 Bedroom 3.5 bath townhome immediate delivery. Home finished, multiple units to chose from! Builder incentive $10,000 towards closing costs when using preferred lender & settlement company! This end-unit Highcrest model features an open floor plan that includes three finished levels with 2,300 sqft. Many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, butler's pantry, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath. Front balcony and rear deck included! The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail and I-95 right off Hudgins Rd. adjacent to Lafayette Blvd. & Jefferson Davis Highway. The community features 14 townhomes with concrete driveways, additional overflow parking, landscaping, privacy fencing & street lighting. Please visit the builders website for models and floorplans. Builder 2-10 Warranty included.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. 

Manatee spotted in Virginia Beach’s Rudee Inlet: ‘Seems to be happening more and more these days’

Manatee spotted in Virginia Beach’s Rudee Inlet: ‘Seems to be happening more and more these days’

Robyn Spencer was waiting to board a dolphin watching boat with her family in Rudee Inlet Saturday morning when a large gray animal poked its nose out of the water. She snapped a photograph of the manatee and posted it on social media. “I’ve never seen one down here,” Spencer said. “I thought it was pretty cool.” Spencer showed the picture to Alexis Rabon, researcher for Rudee Tours. Rabon and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert