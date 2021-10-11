4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $450,000

This home is ready to be reimagined and given new life. The drive up to the property is serene and once you arrive you are greeted by beautiful tress and a stately home a-top a small hill. This is the first time this home is going on to the market as it has been loved by the same family for over 30 years. Enjoy a tour through the home and take in all of the character and potential; a formal dining room, breakfast area with a large bay window with a view of the private backyard, generous U-shaped kitchen, built-in shelving, and a brick fireplace are just a few of the features that you will find on the first floor. This home is built to accommodate a large family with an additional in-law suite in the basement that includes a future kitchenette and access to the driveway through private entrance. There is access to the garage from inside the lower level of the home and a shed on the opposite side of the home for additional storage. The home has a propane tank, this is only connected to the fireplace and is empty. Small heat pump replaced in 2008, large Heat pump replaced in 2018. New roof. This home is being sold AS-IS. All inspection reports are disclosed in the listing; WDI, Septic, and Home Inspection. No inspection contingencies will be considered, including septic.