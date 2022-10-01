BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH AN INVITING FRONT PORCH! Come and enjoy this one-level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a basement! The front porch invites you to sit and relax! Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, and granite counters. NEW PAINT. Main level living with master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bathroom, Walkout Basement has plenty of storage, 1 bedroom, a full bath and recreation room. Beautiful new TREX deck in the rear. Great for entertaining or relaxation. Roof, Hot Water Heater, HVAC -NOVEMBER 2018, ARS maintenance warranty including plumbing, Beazer Warranty, Energy Star Home, Electronic Air Cleaner - 2021. Minutes to historic Fredericksburg, I95, Route 3, Spotsylvania town center. GREAT PRICE WITH LOTS OF ROOM! MOVE IN READY!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $455,000
