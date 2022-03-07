 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $460,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $460,000

Immaculate, 4 BR, 2.5 BA Colonial, 2-Car Garage.! Open floor plan, Stunning Hardwood floors, Porcelain tile and Cork flooring. Upscale Kitchen, Glass Subway Tile, Granite Counters, SS Appl., Island. Breakfast Rm w/ Bay Window, Bright and Open Living Rm. has Bay/Bow window. Huge Master BR, W/Spa Bath & Barn door, Spacious Walk-in closet with lots of storage.. Media Room w/vaulted ceiling, Family Rm. has a Masonry Gas Fireplace and built-in shelves. This home is beautifully landscaped, Custom Paved Patio area with built in lighting, paved retaining wall and a Pergola, Custom paved driveway, and stone retaining walls in front of home for flowerbeds. Large Shed & Full unfinished basement with rough-plumbing for future expansion. Home has a sprinkler system. This home will not last!!

