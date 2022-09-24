BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH AN INVITING FRONT PORCH! Come and enjoy this one-level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a basement! The front porch invites you to sit and relax! Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, and granite counters. NEW PAINT. Main level living with master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bathroom, Walkout Basement has plenty of storage, 1 bedroom, a full bath and recreation room. Beautiful new TREX deck in the rear. Great for entertaining or relaxation. Roof, Hot Water Heater, HVAC -NOVEMBER 2018, ARS maintenance warranty including plumbing, Beazer Warranty, Energy Star Home, Electronic Air Cleaner - 2021. Minutes to historic Fredericksburg, I95, Route 3, Spotsylvania town center. GREAT PRICE WITH LOTS OF ROOM! MOVE IN READY!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Stafford woman was killed and a Milford teenager was critically injured in separate accidents in Caroline County, police said.
Mark Taylor signed a contract with the Spotsylvania County School Board to serve as the new division superintendent beginning Nov. 1.
A Spotsylvania man died Friday in a two-vehicle collision in the county, police said.
T.C. Collins balks at scheduling of an October work session on the same night as his weekly Bible study.
A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a car on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Skeletal remains found in Spotsylvania County earlier this year have been identified as 51-year-old Ashland resident Willie Wesley Wright.
Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg signed a contract with prospective superintendent Mark Taylor on Sept. 16, the same day that…
The parents of a 25-day-old baby who died last year as the result of exposure to methamphetamine both pled guilty to felony murder Tuesday in …
A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided during a fishing tournament.
Charges against a Dumfries man accused in connection with a 2020 homicide in Fredericksburg were dropped Wednesday just as a two-day jury tria…