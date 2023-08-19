October/November Move-In - amenity-facing home site available for summer delivery! Gorgeous End Unit home with Hardie Plank exterior w/partial stone front. LVP throughout main level, hardwood stairs from lower level to main level. Kitchen - Quartz Countertops, White painted cabinets, Stainless steel appliances Lots of communities amenities including playground, walking trail, picnic pavilion and plenty of open space $7,000 in closing cost with an additional up to $4,000 from our preferred lender. All terms subject to use of sellers preferred lender and title company
4 Bedroom Home in FREDERICKSBURG - $471,900
