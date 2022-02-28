BRICK FRONT COLONIAL W/ALMOST 3,500 SQFT IN SOUGHT AFTER VILLAGE OF IDLEWILD * ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL * 4 BR, 3.5 BA & 2 CAR GARAGE * 9 FT CEILINGS * 2 STORY FOYER * FORMAL LIVING ROOM * SEPARATE DINING ROOM * GOURMET KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & SEPARATE BREAKFAST ROOM * FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE * BACKYARD SIDE PORCH OFF BREAKFAST ROOM * FENCED IN BACKYARD * MBR W/WI CLOSET * LUXURY MB W/SEP SHOWER & SOAKING TUB * LARGE RECREATION ROOM, DEN, & FULL BATH ON LOWER LEVEL. IDEALLY LOCATED MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN HISTORIC FREDERICKSBURG, VRE, FRED BUS STOP, SHOPPING, GOLDS GYM & I-95. COMMUNITY OFFERS OUTDOOR POOL, COMMUNITY CENTER, TOWN CENTER W/SHOPS, WALKING TRAILS, TOT LOTS, SOCCER FIELD, TENNIS COURT, SIDEWALKS & STREET LIGHTS. HOME BEING "SOLD-AS-IS."
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $472,900
