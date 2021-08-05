 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $485,000
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $485,000

Almost brand new! barely lived in! 2 years young! perfect location for the Elementary school and walking to the VRE! this home has all the space and a finished basement, with fenced back yard and stamped concrete patio. Well taken care of home. LPV on entire main level, granite counters, fully fenced yard, located on a culdesace street. Commuters Dream!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert