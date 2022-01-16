 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $489,000

Rare opportunity for builder or someone who would like to own a home on 5 subdividable city lots. Home needs renovation sold "AS-IS." Appraisal has been done. Owned by 1 owner for last 50 years. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with hardwood floors throughout. Wood stove in family room. Renovate or build a new home. Other lots are subdividable and can be built on as well. Call Listing agent for more detail. Great location near downtown and VRE. See plat in documents section.

