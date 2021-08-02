Welcome to peace and tranquility! This gorgeous 4 bedroom home has a breathtaking 1 acre landscape with plush green grass and cozy front porch to view it all. Hardwood floors throughout, Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining and flows right into the spacious family room. Separate Dining and formal areas make entertaining a breeze. 2 car side entry garage, Deck great for grilling and cook outs. The expansive Master Suite has plenty of room for large furniture and additional seating area. Enjoy the spa like soaking tub in the master bath and dual vanity - don't miss the big walk in closet. The lower level unfinished area is ready for you with endless possibilities. Tons of space to enjoy nature all the while being close to schools, shopping, and multiple commute options. Truly a beauty of a home you can call your private oasis.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $489,900
