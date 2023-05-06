Established neighborhood just off of Rt. 1 and very close to downtown Fredericksburg. Only 7 homesites. Many on cul-de-sac and back to a treeline. The Kemper is a modern 2-story home with an open main level allowing easy flow from the Kitchen to the Dining Area and Great Room. There's also a main level study. A generous owner's suite with large walk-in closet and bath with dual vanity is the highlight of the upper level. Three additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room complete upstairs. Opportunity to finish a rec room, den and full bath on the lower level