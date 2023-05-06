Established neighborhood just off of Rt. 1 and very close to downtown Fredericksburg. Only 7 homesites. Many on cul-de-sac and back to a treeline. The Kemper is a modern 2-story home with an open main level allowing easy flow from the Kitchen to the Dining Area and Great Room. There's also a main level study. A generous owner's suite with large walk-in closet and bath with dual vanity is the highlight of the upper level. Three additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room complete upstairs. Opportunity to finish a rec room, den and full bath on the lower level
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“You peel off a few inches of asphalt, and all of a sudden — boom — you’re back in the 18th century.”
A woman who smashed her friend in the head with a softball bat last year for no apparent reason was ordered Wednesday to spend 12 years in prison.
A 3-year-old Stafford County girl died following what police described as a tragic accident Thursday afternoon.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
The golf cart-style vehicle, decorated with cans and a "just married" sign, "was quite mangled, and it was on its side," an official said. Fir…
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.