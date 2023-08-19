QUICK MOVE-IN HOME - IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, 2,724 square feet, is ready for delivery right now! Our beautiful Ramsay floor plan offers 3 finished levels of living space & lots of upgraded features included! Springhaven is Atlantic Builders' newest neighborhood that is located less than a quarter-mile from all of the amenities found along Route 3/Plank Rd. including Central Park, Spotsylvania Towne Center and many other shops, restaurants, and daily conveniences. It's also an ideal location for those who need quick access to I-95 and Downtown Fredericksburg. Atlantic Builders offers a brand new collection of attached duet homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage as well as the opportunity for a 4th bedroom and another full bath in the lower level. These distinctive duet homes live like single-family and offer a fresh, modern layout. This duet home features the Modern Design Collection: Flooring - Mohawk LVP Flooring in Westward Turntable- Main Level Common Areas, Reactive Carpet in Linen Lace - All Bedrooms, Rec Room, Upper Hall & All Stairs. Kitchen - Aristokraft Winstead Kitchen Cabinets in Sarsaparilla, Moon White Granite Countertops. Owner's Bath - Calcatta Sky 12"X24" Ceramic Tile, Luna Pearl Countertop, Aristokraft Sinclair Bathroom Cabinet in Sarsaparilla. Secondary Baths - Cabo 13"x13" Ceramic Tile in Shore, White Cultured Marble Bathroom Countertop, Aristokraft Sinclair Cabinets in White. Outdoor - Landing & Stairs, Partially Fenced Backyard