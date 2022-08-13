4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $499,999

***PRICE REDUCTION*** Located in the sought after amenity filled community of Lee's Parke with a swimming pool, tennis courts, jogging/walking paths and concrete sidewalks throughout, and a fabulous club house,! This beautiful 3 level fully finished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath, and has tons of space in the open concept, craftsman style home. Buy with ease knowing that this home was built in 2018 so roof, HVAC, water heater and all other important structural components to the home are just like NEW!! the bedrooms are so spacious, the finished basement just tops it off, so many options on what you could do with that space. 42" upper kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and gas stove. Large laundry room with room for linen shelves and the washer and dryer stay with the home! Sellers have really turned this house into a home with concrete patio with pergola making it the perfect BBQ area out back, and a large fenced in back yard, and a 2 car garage that is decked out with shelving and wall mounted hooks and baskets....ready for you to make it your new work station! LOCATION LOCATION just a mile to your local shopping such as Target, Kohls, Publix, Marshalls, JoAnns Fabrics, and TONS of your favorite restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Legends, GourMeltz, and soooo much more!! Located around the corner just out of the hussle and bussle, but just 2 miles for I-95, only a half mile to route 1, and 10 minutes from the VRE. This is the home that will check all of your boxes :)