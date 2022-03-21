4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $500,000

Welcome to this light filled, traditional, front hall colonial! As you enter, you will notice the wonderful sight lines to the rear of the house as well as the formal living space (or office as currently used) to your left and the formal dining room to your right. As you make your way to the kitchen area, you will take in the openness of the floor plan and the wonderful natural light entering the home. The kitchen, with its granite counters and large island, is perfect for the serious chef or those just looking for a casual gathering place. There is an eat-in area of the kitchen for informal dining, in addition to the formal dining space. The kitchen area leads directly into the inviting family room, with its gas fireplace. There is plenty of space for relaxing and the open floor plan lends itself well to entertaining. The patio is accessed from the family room, and provides the perfect outdoor space for enjoying beautiful summer evenings. The backyard is fully fenced and the shed in the backyard does convey. Going to the upper level, you will find a spacious primary suite with two closets and an en-suite bathroom. The cathedral ceilings of the primary suite add to the feeling of space and openness. The primary bathroom has a dual vanity, a separate shower, and a soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms are located on this level, along with a upper level full bathroom and the laundry room. The lower level is finished, providing a great space for a game room or second family room. There is a bonus room on the lower level that could serve as an office, a craft room, sewing room, etc. There is also some unfinished space for storing all those extras. The lower level also features a full bathroom. There is access to the backyard from the basement. There is a two car sideload garage with a driveway that allows for more than adequate parking. This property is located in the desirable River Club community. Come enjoy all that the area has to offer, from Historic Fredericksburg to the Rappahanock River.