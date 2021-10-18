 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $500,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $500,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $500,000

Large move in ready home with main level full bath and options for a 1st floor bedroom. 4 bedrooms and 2 more full baths upstairs including a large vaulted master with two walk in closets and soaking tub. Main level has a 2 story foyer with a private office, french doors to a living room, a formal dining room, a large kitchen with additional eat-in table space and open to an over sized vaulted family room with a cozy gas fireplace. If you need even more living space, finish the massive basement to suit your needs. It is roughed in for a full bath and has a walk up to the backyard. The fully fenced flat backyard is landscaped for privacy and has a quiet community open space and walking path behind it. Conveniently located near the front of the community but well off the main road and 3 doors from the quiet cul de sac. Freshly painted with newer roof, HVAC, water heater and appliances. Generator and whole house surge protector convey.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert