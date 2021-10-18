4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $500,000

Large move in ready home with main level full bath and options for a 1st floor bedroom. 4 bedrooms and 2 more full baths upstairs including a large vaulted master with two walk in closets and soaking tub. Main level has a 2 story foyer with a private office, french doors to a living room, a formal dining room, a large kitchen with additional eat-in table space and open to an over sized vaulted family room with a cozy gas fireplace. If you need even more living space, finish the massive basement to suit your needs. It is roughed in for a full bath and has a walk up to the backyard. The fully fenced flat backyard is landscaped for privacy and has a quiet community open space and walking path behind it. Conveniently located near the front of the community but well off the main road and 3 doors from the quiet cul de sac. Freshly painted with newer roof, HVAC, water heater and appliances. Generator and whole house surge protector convey.