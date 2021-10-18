Large move in ready home with main level full bath and options for a 1st floor bedroom. 4 bedrooms and 2 more full baths upstairs including a large vaulted master with two walk in closets and soaking tub. Main level has a 2 story foyer with a private office, french doors to a living room, a formal dining room, a large kitchen with additional eat-in table space and open to an over sized vaulted family room with a cozy gas fireplace. If you need even more living space, finish the massive basement to suit your needs. It is roughed in for a full bath and has a walk up to the backyard. The fully fenced flat backyard is landscaped for privacy and has a quiet community open space and walking path behind it. Conveniently located near the front of the community but well off the main road and 3 doors from the quiet cul de sac. Freshly painted with newer roof, HVAC, water heater and appliances. Generator and whole house surge protector convey.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
An area teacher was arrested Friday on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a teenage student last year.
A Spotsylvania man is in custody after being charged with killing an older man Sunday at a gathering in Caroline County.
Police have found the suspected getaway vehicle used in an armed robbery in Spotsylvania early Tuesday, but were still looking for the suspect…
A stretch of southbound Interstate 95 is set to double in size this week as crews wrap up three years’ work on the first phase of the Rappahan…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A Spotsylvania County woman has been charged with second-degree murder as the result of the death of her infant son earlier this month, police said.
On Tuesday, crews worked on final preparations to the new Interstate 95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg.
Three young men were arrested after a high-speed chase in Stafford County on Tuesday that followed a botched carjacking attempt and included t…