The Ramsay is a spacious attached duet home that lives like a single-family detached with over 2,025 square feet on the upper two levels. The main level features a desirable open layout with great room, dining area, and gorgeous kitchen with a large island and pantry. Upstairs is highlighted by a peaceful rear owner's suite with two large walk-in closets and deluxe bath with dual vanities, spacious shower, and enclosed water closet. A large laundry room, two additional bedrooms, and a hall bath complete this living level. You'll find even more living space on the lower level! This duet home features the Enhanced Timeless Design Collection with Special Design Enhancements, including Kitchen Enhancement #1, Luxury Bath Upgrade with dual showerheads; and Tray Ceiling in the Owner's Suite: Flooring Mohawk LVP Flooring in Westward 2.0 Juneau- Main Level Common Areas Reactive Carpet in Cross County - All Bedrooms, Rec Room, Upper Hall & All Stairs Kitchen Aristokraft Purestyle Brellin Kitchen Cabinets in White Helix Silestone Quartz Countertops Gray Glossy 3"X6" Subway Tile Backsplash Gourmet Stainless Steel Appliance Pkg Owner's Bath Cabo Ocean 12"X24" Ceramic Tile Luna Pearl Countertop Aristokraft Purestyle Brellin Bathroom Cabinet in White Secondary Baths Cabo 13"x13" Ceramic Tile in Shore White Cultured Marble Bathroom Countertop Aristokraft Sinclair Cabinets in Sarsaparilla Included Rec Room Outdoor Landing & Stairs Partially Fenced Backyard