Welcome home to 100 Meadows Rd, a cozy colonial tucked away on 5 acres in Stafford! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is perfect for entaining as well as everyday living. As you enter through the front door you will find the living room to the left with a snug wood burning fireplace. Country kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and flows into a nice sized dining area with beautiful views from the bay window. Off the kitchen is a formal dining room currently used as playroom. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms to the include the primary bedroom with walk in closet. Basement is finished with a bonus room or office and a spacious rec area. You will love unwinding on the light and airy screened in porch! This property is emcompassed by trees on a sul-de-sac lot and offers plenty of privacy! Take a hike on your own property down to the creek and enjoy this little oasis. This home is secluded yet a short drive to schools, parks, shopping, and restuarants. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $520,000
