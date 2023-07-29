FALL MOVE-IN Springhaven is Atlantic Builders' newest neighborhood that is located less than a quarter-mile from all of the amenities found along Route 3/Plank Rd. including Central Park, Spotsylvania Towne Center and many other shops, restaurants, and daily conveniences. It's also an ideal location for those who need quick access to I-95 and Downtown Fredericksburg. Atlantic Builders offers a brand new collection of attached duet homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage as well as the opportunity for a 4th bedroom and another full bath in the lower level. These distinctive duet homes live like single-family and offer a fresh, modern layout. This duet home features the Enhanced Timeless Design Collection AND a free washer and dryer, in addition to: Flooring - Mohawk LVP Flooring in Westward 2.0 Juneau- Main Level Common Areas, Reactive Carpet in Cross County - All Bedrooms, Rec Room, Upper Hall & All Stairs Kitchen - Aristokraft Purestyle Brellin Kitchen Cabinets in White, Helix Silestone Quartz Countertops, Gray Glossy 3"X6" Subway Tile Backsplash, Gourmet Stainless Steel Appliance Pkg Owner's Bath - Cabo Ocean 12"X24" Ceramic Tile, Luna Pearl Countertop, Aristokraft Purestyle Brellin Bathroom Cabinet in White Secondary Baths - Cabo 13"x13" Ceramic Tile in Shore, White Cultured Marble Bathroom Countertop, Aristokraft Sinclair Cabinets in Sarasparilla Outdoor - Landing & Stairs, Partially Fenced Backyard