The Galen is a 4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,340 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive owners suite on the second level features a vaulted ceiling, as well as a spa-inspired bathroom with soaking garden tub, separate tiled shower, and double vanities. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! *Photos are of a similar model.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $523,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who took part in killing a Spotsylvania County teenager in 2019 after mistaking him for someone else was ordered Monday to serve more th…
For 31 years, I’ve asked readers to nominate the homes they believe have the best “Grand Holiday Displays.” I then go out to make sure they ar…
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Richmond's Lee monument pedestal
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend shooting death of his roommate, who he says he mistook for…
The updated U.S. census is forcing Spotsylvania County to redraw district lines by spring.
The 2007 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
An involuntary manslaughter charge in Stafford County went away Monday after a judge ruled the evidence was not sufficient to send the case to…
Early Friday evening, Culpeper police asked area lawmen to be on the lookout for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, who had mental-health issues.
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
Police say the boy was walking with family members at the Valor Apartment complex when he was struck by a pickup truck.