OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12-2PM Total Wow factor home. Former model home with all the bells and whistles. Why wait for new construction when you can move right in. Open floor plan with gorgeous bright and light kitchen that has the perfect custom Island for entertaining, gourmet meals and family gatherings. Flex room to be used as you choose - office/dining, etc. The family room is open to the kitchen and eat-in area. New Luxury Vinyl flooring, neutral colors and recessed lighting. Head upstairs for the 4 bedrooms and laundry. The primary suite has dual closets and a spa like expanded shower with double sink vanity. The finished lower level is sure to please for extra living space, perfect for movie night and guests. Outdoor has a beautiful patio and walk-up entrance to the lower level. Just a few miles from Leeland Station VRE, I-95, downtown Fredericksburg, Quantico base and multiple commute options for all areas of Northern VA. Shows like a model home.