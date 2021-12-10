Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center island. Private home office off great room, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owners suite with large walk-in closet. Private owners bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $535,990
The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved Tim Duffy’s request to step down as principal of James Monroe High School, effective Dec. 31.
A Fredericksburg man who was caught with child pornography last year was ordered Tuesday to serve more than five years in prison.
A Stafford elementary school is making changes to its upcoming Colonial Day after sending home a flyer encouraging children to dress as Colonial Virginians and including an image of a Black man dressed as an enslaved African.
A young Colonial Beach man was killed Friday after he crashed his car while speeding away from a King George deputy, police said.
A Fredericksburg man is in jail as the result of what court records describe as a late-night attack on his girlfriend last month.
A man convicted of conning people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a number of years was ordered Monday to serve an additional fiv…
A more active pattern will dominate this week’s weather in the Fredericksburg area.
Instead of dropping, cases are rising, including five new COVID-19 cases and one death at Mary Washington Hospital reported Friday.
Roberson’s, which grew from that small instrument repair shop into a full-service music store and studio, will close its doors Dec. 23 after more than four decades in business.
Spotsylvania's Courthouse area, and later downtown Fredericksburg, were full of festive sights and sounds on Saturday as the two localities he…