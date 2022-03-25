The Deerfield is a thoughtfully designed two-story house with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and island. That island includes a sink, making it perfect for food preparation, and has plenty of room for stools, so you can entertain. The kitchen looks out over the open-concept dining area and great room. All four bedroom are upstairs along with the Laundry room. The master suite includes an en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. This home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. *Photos are of a similar model.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $543,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four days before her lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board will be heard in court, Makaila Keyes, 19, said she was feeling “pre…
A Fredericksburg man has been accused of acquiring more than $15,000 worth of property by fraudulently using a credit card belonging to a Spot…
A woman who is already serving an 81-year prison sentence will face the possibility of more time this week.
A water park resort chain with a history of interest in the Fredericksburg area is looking to build a park in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvan…
UPDATE: The special called meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a special-use permit for a Sheetz store and gas station opposed by nearby residents.
Victim had multiple stab wounds.
A Spotsylvania County woman whose 4-month-old son died last year as the result of starvation and dehydration has been charged with first-degre…
Last week, Dottie’s Den staff and customers gathered to celebrate the longtime business as it prepared to close its doors. Located on Lafayett…
Police hope two seized cellphones will provide additional information.