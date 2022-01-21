 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $549,000

Welcome to Leeland Station and this wonderful colonial-style home situated in a culdesac. Leeland Station is a beautiful community full of amenities for the family and within walking distance to the VRE. Sidewalks for riding bikes and taking walks to enjoy the evening views are just a few of the beautiful things about this neighborhood. Step inside this brick front home with a great floorplan including an office to work from home and a large open family room, kitchen, and morning room. Entertaining in this spacious kitchen with a large island and plenty of counter space is a breeze for the chef in the family. You step out onto the large composite deck from the morning room for all of your outdoor entertainment. The owner recently installed a sprinkler system to make your landscaping dreams a tad easier. The spacious walkout basement is unfinished with a full bath rough-in, just waiting for your design to finish it or keep it as storage. Don't miss out on this Great Home, Great Location, and Great Neighborhood.

