Established, convenient neighborhood just off of Rt. 1 and very close to downtown Fredericksburg. Only 7 homesite. Many on cul-de-sac and back to treelines. The Eliot is a traditional family home with a great room, dining room and open kitchen with an island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The flex space at the front is the perfect home office or kids playroom. Upstairs is a spacious owner's bedroom with large walk-in closet and luxury bath. Three additional bedrooms, hall bath and large laundry room are also on the upper level. Opportunity to add more space in the lower level with a rec room, den and full bath.