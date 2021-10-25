4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $550,000

Craving some acreage and Privacy and space. This is the farmhouse you have been looking for. A 4072sqft finished 3 level home in great shape with a 40x50 workshop and a storage shed and a 3 car attached garage!. Hartlake Estates is a horse loving community which offers country living but close to all the major thoroughfares. 5 lovely acres in 22406! This home has been completely remodeled from head to toe. , New energy efficient attic insulation installed in 2016,New Roof in 2012, Total replumbing of the house in 2020, all new doors including sliding glass doors 2020, New windows 2020,Primary bath upgraded with porcelain tub and marble surround 2021, Granite countertops in the kitchen, the den and Primary bathroom 2012, New Premium siding 2020, New 6 Inch gutters with Micro mesh gutter guards 2020, Oversized downspouts 2020, New Soffits 2020, Maintenance free Pvc trim 2020, New insulated garage doors with openers 2021, New Stainless dishwasher 2021, New Kitchen Faucet 2021, Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main level 2021, Newly remodeled full bath with a new Tub, new vanity, new tile 2021. Freshly painted 2021. @ wood burning stoves with the stove in the lower level ducted into the hvac for optional whole house heating should you desire. Off the kitchen is a sunroom or mudroom which opens to a large desk with a pergola from which the view is pretty. Did I mention the Whole house standby propane generator which conveys.... And there is more... A 40 X 50 yes you heard that right... 40x50 16.5 tall x 14 ft garage door with opener. Calling all hobbyist, mechanics, farmers, gardeners ... This space has a 400 amp 3 phase service. Is roughed in for plumbing and water. Has 400sqft of second floor storage area that can be converted to a mezzanine by adding steps. It has concrete flooring with frame and premium siding and was built in 2018. Need I say more.... RUN!