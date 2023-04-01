Introducing a stunning home in a prime location! This property is situated in Leeland Station, offering a perfect blend of convenience and amenities. The spacious and modern design features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. There is a fully finished walkout basement with lots of storage. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Master Suite is on the main level and features large bathroom with double vanity and 2 closets. Fenced in backyard with a brand new porch. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your dream home! Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $550,000
